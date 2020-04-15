Sony’s Play At Home Initiative Gives Away Two PlayStation Games For Free

Advertising

The general population is currently being advised to stay at home. This is because to curb the spread of the coronavirus and to help ease the burden on healthcare systems, the best thing we can do is stay home and avoid gathering in large places. Naturally, we imagine that this will result in some people eventually getting rather bored.

To encourage people to stay home, Sony has since announced a new Play At Home initiative where they will be giving away to PlayStation games for free in hopes that it will keep people at home. The games that Sony will be giving away include Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey, the latter of which previously required gamers to have a PS Plus subscription.

The games will be made available for free starting from the 15th of April and gamers will have until the 5th of May to redeem them. Once the games are redeemed, they are yours to keep, so you best move quickly lest you forget about it and the offer is gone.

According to Sony, “During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners.”

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19, PlayStation and Sony. Source: blog.us.playstation