Sony PS5 Could Have A Limited Launch In Its First Year

Sony is expected to release its PS5 in the not-too-distant future. If you were looking forward to getting your hands on the console, you might want to move fast because according to a report from Bloomberg, they claim that Sony is apparently planning to have a limited launch of the console, at least in its first year.

Advertising

The report claims that Sony is planning to launch fewer units of the PS5 compared to the PS4 in the first year. Now, it might seem like it could be due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected supply chains and production worldwide, but apparently that is not the case. The report claims that Sony’s production capacity has not been affected, but rather the decision was made due to the potential price of the console.

It is believed that the next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft will be more expensive than their predecessors, and as a result, Sony doesn’t expect that there will be a huge demand for it. By keeping its release limited, it means that Sony won’t end up sitting on a bunch of unsold inventory, especially if the demand isn’t there because consumers are unwilling to pay for it.

The report goes on to add that Sony will apparently release 5-6 million units of the PS5 in the first year. This is versus the 7.5 million that the PS4 managed to sell in the first two quarters of the year that it was released. It goes on to note that there is a chance that Sony’s plans could still change, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

Filed in . Read more about Ps5 and Sony. Source: bloomberg