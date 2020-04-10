Microsoft Surface Neo Could Be Delayed Beyond 2020

Last year Microsoft unveiled the Surface Neo, a dual screen Microsoft Windows 10X device. If you were hoping to get your hands on it this year, you might be disappointed to learn that might not be happening. This is according to a report from ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley who claims that Microsoft might have delayed it to 2021.

Advertising

According to the report, which cites contacts from within Microsoft, it seems that Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay has informed his team that Microsoft will not be delivering the Surface Neo this year. It is unclear why the product has been delayed, but given the coronavirus situation right now which has brought many industries to a halt, we wouldn’t be surprised if that was the reason (or one of the reasons).

Instead, Microsoft’s new priority is to get Windows 10X onto single-screen devices first before enabling it to work on dual-screen devices, like the Surface Neo. For those who are unfamiliar, Microsoft launched a couple of dual-screened devices in 2019, one of which is the Surface Neo, while the other is the Surface Duo, a dual-screen Android smartphone.

It is an interesting take considering that companies such as Samsung and Huawei have been pushing to create devices with a single, but foldable display. It is unclear if the Surface Duo could also end up being similarly delayed, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Filed in . Read more about Microsoft and Windows. Source: zdnet