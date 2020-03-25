Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Arriving This Fall For Healthcare Workers

Currently, there is no known cure for the coronavirus. There is also no vaccine either, or at least one that has been approved for public use. However, the good news on that front is that according to Moderna’s CEO, it seems that the company is optimistic that they’ll be able to deliver a vaccine as early as this fall.

Now, before you get too excited about getting inoculated against COVID-19 (the official name for the new coronavirus), it seems that this vaccine will only be given to frontliners, such as healthcare workers like doctors and nurses and those who are caring for patients. This makes sense given that if doctors were to get sick themselves, who would be left to treat the rest of us?

Moderna, for those unfamiliar, is one of a handful of companies who are working on potential vaccines for the coronavirus. The company’s CEO, Stephane Bancels, believes that under emergency FDA authorization, and pending successful human trials of the vaccine, it is possible that it could come this fall.

As for vaccines for the rest of the population, Bancels believes that it could probably take at least 12-18 months. This is because there needs to be tests done to ensure that the vaccines work as intended, and that there are no unintended or harmful side effects. While the rest of us might only be able to get inoculated next year, this is still good news in the fight against COVID-19.

Source: politico