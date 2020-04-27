Verizon Will Continue To Suspend Late Fees And Account Cancellations Through June 30

Back in March, major carriers in the US announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic which has caused businesses to shut down and people to lose their jobs, they will be suspending late fees for bills that are not paid on time, as well as suspending account cancellations for customers who might have overdue bills.

It does not look like this outbreak will be ending anytime soon and with some states continuing to be in lockdown, which prevents people from working, Verizon has announced that they will be extending their previous initiative where late fees and account cancellations will be suspended through the 30th of June.

The previous agreement amongst carriers was a suspension of these penalties for 60 days, but like we said, it could be a whle before things go back to normal, and as such it looks like Verizon will be extending their offer for another 60 days. It is unclear if the other major carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile will be making similar offers, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they did.

According to Verizon, “This means we will neither terminate service nor charge late fees to our postpaid wireless, residential, and small business customers that notify us of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.” Verizon had also recently announced that they will be giving all customers an extra 15GB of data that they can use for the month of May.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19 and Verizon. Source: verizon