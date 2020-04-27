WhatsApp Expands Group Video Calling Participants To Eight

Advertising

Last week, we reported that WhatsApp was planning on expanding the number of users per group video call. Previously, the limit of the number of users was set to four, but in the latest beta of the app, it was found that WhatsApp was planning to increase the limit to eight users at a time.

We weren’t sure back then when this update would be rolled out, but it seems to have arrived a lot faster than we thought. In an announcement by Facebook, they have revealed that in the latest update to WhatsApp, the number of users per group video call has since been increased to eight users at a time.

According to Facebook, “WhatsApp calls are another way to stay in touch. Soon you’ll be able to have group voice and video calls with up to eight people on WhatsApp. As before, these calls are secured with end-to-end encryption so no one else can view or listen to your private conversation, not even WhatsApp.”

Video calling apps and features have been gaining a lot of attention lately. This is due to the coronavirus outbreak where people are relying more on video calls to interact with friends and family members and colleagues. For the most part, Zoom still seems to be highly-popular, but the company’s various privacy and security issues have since allowed other platforms to step up to offer alternative services.

