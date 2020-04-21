Latest WhatsApp Beta Increases Group Video Call Participants To Eight

While video conferencing app Zoom started out as the darling of the coronavirus outbreak due to its relative ease of use and the ability to support as many as 100 participants at a time, it quickly soured due to the numerous privacy and security issues that were discovered shortly after.

Advertising

If you’re looking for alternatives, then an upcoming WhatsApp update could be worth checking out. According to a report from WABetaInfo, they have discovered that in the latest beta for WhatsApp, the company has increased the group video call size from four to eight participants at a time. This is ideal for smaller groups of people who are looking to chat with each other

Note that this is only in the beta version of the app, but presumably it shouldn’t be too long until the feature is rolled out for everyone else. Those who are taking part in the beta should be able to access it for now. Now obviously eight users compared to 100 users is a fraction, but like we said, if you’re uncomfortable with the way things are with Zoom right now and you don’t need that many participants, then this update is definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

There is no word on when WhatsApp will release this update, but we’ll be looking out for it.

Filed in . Read more about Apps and Whatsapp. Source: wabetainfo