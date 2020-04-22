Zoom 5.0 Released With Improved Security And Encryption Features

Advertising

In what should have been a fantastic year for video conferencing app Zoom turned out to be something of a nightmare. The app has been plagued with a number of security and privacy issues, ultimately forcing the company to suspend the introduction of new features and instead focus on cleaning up the app.

The good news for Zoom users is that it looks like the company has made some pretty great strides on that front because they have since released Zoom 5.0. This comes with a host of improved security and privacy features, such as AES 256-bit GCM encryption that helps protect data while in transit.

They have also introduced new control features such as data routing, where the account admin will now be able to choose which data center regions their meetings use. This is an update to an earlier report in which it was discovered that some Zoom calls were being routed to China, leading to concerns regarding privacy. Zoom will also be turning on Waiting Rooms and passwords by default, thus reducing the potential for “Zoom bombing”.

According to Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom, “I am proud to reach this step in our 90-day plan, but this is just the beginning. We built our business by delivering happiness to our customers. We will earn our customers’ trust and deliver them happiness with our unwavering focus on providing the most secure platform.”

