Zoom Pledges To Spend The Next 90 Days Fixing Its Privacy And Security Issues

Advertising

Video conferencing app Zoom has been around for quite a while now. Granted, it might not have been quite as mainstream compared to Skype, Google Hangouts, and other similar apps, but in the recent months, the app’s popularity has exploded due to people being forced to work and study from home as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Unfortunately, this explosion in popularity has resulted in Zoom being placed under immense scrutiny where it appears that the company has quite a bit of issues surrounding its software’s privacy and security. So much so that according to a new blog post by Zoom’s CEO, Eric S. Yuan, the company will be implementing a 90-day freeze on all upcoming feature updates.

Instead, the company will be focusing and shifting its resources towards solving all these security and privacy issues that have been popping up non-stop. According to Yuan, “Over the next 90 days, we are committed to dedicating the resources needed to better identify, address, and fix issues proactively. We are also committed to being transparent throughout this process. We want to do what it takes to maintain your trust.”

To be fair, Zoom probably did not anticipate this surge in popularity. According to Yuan, the platform was home to about 10 million users back in December 2019, but that number has since skyrocketed to 200 million in March. Whether Zoom will be able to work quick enough to regain the trust of its users before they start migrating to other platforms remains to be seen, but it’s good that they’re trying.

Filed in . Read more about Apps, Privacy, Security and Zoom. Source: blog.zoom.us