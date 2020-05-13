13-inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard Announced

We have been hearing rumors that Apple was planning on updating its 13-inch MacBook Pro, and if you have been looking forward to the update, you’ll be pleased to learn that it is finally here. With this update, it also seems that Apple has finally ridded itself of its laptops that use the old and problematic butterfly keyboard design.

One of the main changes to the 13-inch MacBook Pro update is the keyboard, where it will now use the same Magic Keyboard that is featured in Apple’s other laptops. This turns to the use of a scissor switch mechanism which people are claiming not only feels more responsive, but it also seems to be less prone to issues compared to previous models, or at least for now.

Of course, in addition to the keyboard change, Apple has also updated the processors for the new laptops using Intel’s 10th-gen processors that they claim offers up to 80% faster graphics performance. They have also doubled up on the memory of the laptops, and as expected, they’ll feature Touch ID and Touch Bar.

For those who are interested in getting their hands on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, the laptops will be priced starting at $1,299 and will go up depending on how you choose to configure it.

