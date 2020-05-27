Canon’s Webcam Software Is Now Available For Mac Users

Back in April, Canon announced that they would be releasing software for Windows PCs in which it would allow users to turn their Canon cameras into webcams. Given that video conferencing is rising in popularity these days due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many to work and study from home, this was excellent news.

So what about Mac users? For Mac users who weren’t feeling the love, not to worry because Canon has since announced that its EOS Webcam Utility Beta software is now available for macOS as well. This means that if you’re a Mac user with a compatible Canon camera, you can download the software and start using your Canon camera as a webcam.

According to Canon, “Similar to the Windows operating system version released April 28, the new macOS compatible software solution requires one single USB plug (which may need to be purchased separately) to connect the compatible camera to the computer. Once the software is downloaded and the camera is configured within a video conferencing application, the user will have improved video appearance while participating in video conferencing and virtual meetings.”

Having an official method of using your camera as a webcam is no doubt a pretty useful one. Prior to this, most camera users would have to turn to third-party software and purchase additional accessories, but with official software now available, it should be pretty much a plug-and-play situation. The software is available for download via Canon’s website.

