Facebook Avatars Finally Make Their Way To The US

In the recent years, we’ve started to see more companies offer up more personalized avatar designs. In the past, we would be mostly looking at flat, 2D drawings for avatars, but these days, companies like Samsung and Apple have created new tools and features that lets users create a more customized 3D avatar that they can use for emojis or profile pictures.

In fact, Facebook has recently launched something similar simply called Avatars. For those who are wondering why this sounds familiar, it is because back in 2019, the company actually rolled out the feature but it was limited to those who were living in Australia and New Zealand, but now it looks like the feature has been made available to users living the US and Canada.

Users who are interested in creating their own Avatars will be able to pick from a variety of faces, hair styles, and accessories to create something that is truly their own. For now, users will only be able to use these Avatars in comment,s chats, and Facebook Gaming profiles, but the company expects that eventually it will come to text posts as well.

The rollout of the feature is a bit slow so if you don’t see it available yet, not to worry as it should eventually find its way to you. As for the rest of the world, we guess you will just have to remain patient and wait for it to come.

Filed in . Read more about Facebook. Source: techcrunch