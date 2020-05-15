Facebook Messenger Rooms Has Officially Launched

Advertising

Several weeks ago, Facebook announced Messenger Rooms . This was basically Facebook’s attempt at taking on the likes of Zoom. For those who are interested in checking it out, Facebook has since announced that Messenger Rooms will now be available to all users after rolling it out to a small set of users back in April.

According to Facebook, “Messenger Rooms lets you create a room to host joinable free video calls with up to 50 people with no time limit, making it easy to spend quality time with friends, loved ones and people who share your interests. Rooms can be created right from Messenger or Facebook and gives you the ability to share links to invite anyone to join, even if they don’t have a Facebook account.”

For those who need a bit of context, Messenger had always allowed users to make video calls. However, the downside compared to alternatives like Zoom was that users needed to have a Facebook account, and even then, the number of participants was limited. However, with Messenger Rooms, users won’t need to have a Facebook account to join and it will support as many as 50 users at once.

So if you’re seeking an alternative to other video conferencing apps and platforms, then perhaps Messenger Rooms could be worth checking out.

Filed in . Read more about Facebook and Messenger. Source: messengernews.fb