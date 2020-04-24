Facebook Takes On Zoom With ‘Messenger Rooms’

Advertising

Video conferencing apps have been around for a while now, but thanks to the coronavirus that has forced many people to work and study from home, suddenly these apps have become more popular than ever. In fact, apps like Zoom have suddenly gained a huge surge in popularity, but it looks like other companies will not be letting Zoom hog all the market share.

In fact, Facebook has recently announced an update to its Messenger platform, which in the past has typically allowed users to make video calls from it. Now in the latest update, Facebook is introducing what they are calling Messenger Rooms. These Rooms will allow as many as 50 people to join in on a video call and will also allow users who don’t have a Facebook account to take part in it.

According to Facebook, “Host celebrations, gather a book club or just hang out on the couch with friends. You don’t need to call someone and hope it’s a good time or check everyone’s calendar first. You can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups and Events, so it’s easy for people to drop by.”

Facebook notes that eventually they do plan on allowing users to create Messenger Rooms from Instagram Direct and WhatsApp as well, so those are features that could be worth looking forward to in the future.

