Fujifilm Releases Software That Turns Its Cameras Into Plug-And-Play Webcams

Dubbed the FUJIFILM X Webcam, this will make it easy for Fujifilm owners to turn their cameras into webcams simply by plugging it into their computers. According to the company, “Users will be able to install the software on any PC, and using a USB cable, connect a supported camera, to create a web-conferencing environment with much higher image quality.”

Yup, you read that right, it’s pretty much just a plug-and-play experience which makes it incredibly easy to improve on your video conferencing calls. Prior to this, users could turn their Fujifilm cameras into webcams, but this involved them having to purchase additional equipment like a capture card and use third-party software, but this takes up a lot of the work.

That being said, we should note that not all Fujifilm cameras are compatible with this software. For now, it seems to be limited to the company’s high-end cameras which includes the Fujifilm GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, and the X-T4.

