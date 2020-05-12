Huawei P30 Pro New Edition Lets The Company Bypass The US Trade Ban

Huawei is currently not allowed to do business with US businesses and vice versa as a result of being placed on the US Entity List. However, before being placed on the list, the company had released the Huawei P30 series in 2019 which was the last remaining Huawei phone to continue offering access to Google Play Services.

Advertising

The company’s subsequent releases haven’t been so lucky, but it looks like Huawei has managed to skirt around that ban by releasing the Huawei P30 Pro “New Edition”, This essentially takes advantage of a loophole where devices made before being placed on the list can continue to use and access software and hardware made by US companies, such as Google.

In terms of specs and features, it appears that the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition will essentially be the same as its predecessor, except that it will now run on Android 10. This means that if you missed out on the chance to buy the phone last year and want a Huawei handset that still gives you access to Google’s apps and services, then this could be worth considering.

The New Edition model is priced at around $815 and will be initially released in Germany on the 1st of June. There is no word on whether or not it will find its way stateside just yet.

Filed in . Read more about China, Huawei, Huawei P30 and Legal. Source: engadget