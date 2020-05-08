Base iPhone 12 Model Could Come With A Triple Camera Setup

When Apple introduced the iPhone XR, it came with a single camera that made up for the lack of a second lens by using software to achieve similar effects and results. Apple later upgraded this camera in the iPhone 11, where the Pro and Pro Max models came with triple cameras, but the base model was upgraded to two.

Now it looks like the iPhone 12 could be getting a similar upgrade, where according to renders shared on YouTube by Pigtou that are based on leaked CAD drawings, it seems that the base iPhone 12 model could be getting an upgrade from a dual camera setup to a triple camera setup. This does not mean that the Pro and Pro Max models will get a quad camera setup, but it could mean that in terms of optics, the base model could finally offer up similar performance.

For those who might be unfamiliar with Apple’s releases, for the past few years, the company has released a mix of iPhones with OLED and LCD screens. The base (and cheaper) model usually comes with an LCD screen and other compromises that helps make it cheaper. To date this is mostly in the camera department, but the latest leak suggests that things could be different this year.

Apple has had quite a lot of success with the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11, so unless the company plans on raising the prices of the iPhone 12’s base model, we expect that trend to continue.

