iPhone 12 Could Feature A Redesigned Mainboard

While it is expected that Apple will most likely be making some design changes to the exterior of the iPhone 12 where it will sport a brand new design, it seems that the changes won’t just end there. According to a recent leak on Chinese social media, it turns out that the innards of the iPhone 12 could be undergoing a redesign as well.

According to the leaked photo which was shared by @Mattia_fb on Twitter, it appears that Apple could be changing up the design of the iPhone 12’s mainboard. As you can see in the photo, the new alleged mainboard will sport an L-shape design. This is versus the previous iPhone in which teardowns have found that the mainboard had a rectangular shape.

It should be noted that this is actually not the first time that the iPhone has used an L-shaped mainboard. The last time we saw such a design was in the iPhone 8, after which Apple switched to a double-decker design. It is possible that the iPhone 12 could still sport a double-decker design, but now in an L-shape instead.

We’re not sure what kind of changes Apple has made that prompted them to use an L-shaped mainboard, but as AppleInsider notes, it is entirely possible that this mainboard might not even belong to the iPhone and could be used for something else, so maybe take this with a grain of salt for now.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: appleinsider