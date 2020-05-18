Judge Ruling Could See DJI’s Drones Get Kicked Out Of The US Market

In the past, we have seen how companies like Apple have faced patent infringement lawsuits where the request is usually for the company to stop selling their devices and to prevent them from being imported into the country. It looks like DJI is now facing a similar situation of their own.

Advertising

For those who haven’t heard or weren’t aware, DJI was accused by a US company called Autel Robotics USA for allegedly infringing upon a patent they owned related to drones. The US ITC judge has since ruled in favor of Autel, where the judge recommended that DJI’s drones should be stopped from being sold or imported into the US.

In previous similar cases, like with Apple, it typically involved much older products, but in DJI’s case, it covers some of the company’s more recent models. This includes the Mavic Pro, Mavic Pro Platinum, Mavic 2 Pro, Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic Air, and Spark. Autel has also since filed a petition to stop the sale of other DJI drones like the Phantom and Inspire series as well.

There will be a 60-day review process, but assuming that nothing goes wrong and the decision is upheld, it means that the drones named in the lawsuit could cease from being sold in the US this July. Whether or not it will be upheld remains to be seen, but if it is, then this could spell pretty big trouble for the company.

Filed in . Read more about Dji, Drones and Legal. Source: petapixel