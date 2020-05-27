Logitech Unveils Wireless Version Of Its G915 TKL Mechanical Keyboard

Nobody really likes dealing with cables and wires, which is why wireless mice and keyboards are becoming more popular these days. However, when it comes to mechanical keyboards, there aren’t that many wireless options out there, but Logitech is surely expanding on that with their latest keyboard.

The company has announced that they will be giving its G915 gaming keyboard a bit of an upgrade where they have announced a wireless option. This means that if you like what the G915 had to offer, you will now have the option to purchase a wireless version of the keyboard that comes with pretty much the same features as its wired counterpart.

Unlike most mechanical keyboards, the G915 is a low-profile keyboard. This means that while it still uses mechanical switches, they are using a low-profile version which means that it’ll have a smaller footprint in terms of its height. Some users might prefer this low-profile design as some do see it as being easier to type on.

The wireless G915 will also be a TKL version, meaning that it loses the dedicated numpad to the right. Some users do prefer this option as the “shorter” design does make it easier to use it with a mouse. According to Logitech, the wireless G915 will offer up to 40 hours of use on a single charge and will be priced at $229.99 and will be available in a linear, tactile, or clicky options.

