Microsoft Hit With Lawsuit Over Xbox Controller ‘Stick Drift’

Over time, we expect that our gadgets will start to fail and no longer operate like they did when it was new. This is to be expected due to wear and tear, but sometimes things just seem to fail faster than expected, such is the case with Microsoft and its Xbox One controllers, where many users are reporting an issue with “stick drift”.

So much so that a class-action lawsuit has been filed against the company in which it alleges that Microsoft knows about the problem but still release the controller anyway, and to make it worse, the company is making customers pay for the repair, despite the allegations that this is a well-known problem.

According to the filing, “A simple Google search on this issue reveals multiple forum and message boards dedicated to stick drift; YouTube instructional videos of users attempting to fix the issue on their own; and even replacement joystick components from Amazon and other sellers.”

For those unfamiliar, stick drift is when one of the movement controllers on a controller fails and starts registering movement in the game even if no one is touching the controller. This would not be the first time we’re hearing about this problem as previously, Nintendo Switch gamers had also run into similar issues with the Joy-Cons.

Source: eurogamer.net