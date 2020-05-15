Mophie Debuts Wireless Power Bank That Charges Wirelessly

Bringing a power bank out with you seems to be the norm these days, although the trouble with this is that unless you have a bag, you need to make sure that you bring your charging cable as well. However, to solve that problem, Mophie has announced its latest power bank, the Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL.

Advertising

As the name suggests, this is a wireless charging power bank meaning that no cables are necessary as long as your phone supports wireless charging. There is also support for wired charging if you need it, but if you don’t, then the built-in wireless charger will no doubt come in handy.

To top things off, the Powerstation Wireless XL will also be able to recharge itself wirelessly on a wireless charging mat, meaning that it both charges and recharges without the need for any cables or wires. The Powerstation Wireless XL comes with a pretty sizeable 10,000mAh battery so it could take you a while to recharge it wirelessly, but the option is there if you need it.

For iPhone users, the power bank also comes with a Lightning input port so you don’t need to bring an extra set of cables if you need to recharge it. The Powerstation Wireless XL is priced at $100, which is pretty pricey, but this is the price you’ll have to pay for convenience.

Filed in . Read more about Mophie and Wireless Charging. Source: engadget