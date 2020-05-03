Samsung Confirms Launch Of New Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Later This Year

Advertising

If you were worried that the coronavirus would somehow impact the release of smartphones this year, it seems that Samsung is still on track to release new handsets later in the year. During Samsung’s earnings call, the company has confirmed that they plan on releasing two new phones later this year.

This will come in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is more or less to be expected, and also a new Galaxy Fold handset. Samsung does not dive into specifics of either handset, but the company is alleging that these phones will be “differentiated products in the premium segment”.

We have been hearing rumors that Samsung is planning on a follow-up to the Galaxy Fold that was launched last year. The company has since launched two foldable handsets, one in the form of the Galaxy Fold from 2019, and earlier this year, Samsung actually launched a second foldable with the Galaxy Z Flip.

Not much else is known about either handset, but thanks to renders published by LetsGoDigital, we have an inkling of what the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 Plus could look like, but as always, it’s probably best to take it with a grain of salt for now until we can get more official details.

