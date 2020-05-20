Check Out The Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition

Advertising

If there is a problem with today’s flagship smartphones, is that they are not only incredibly expensive, but are pretty fragile too. This is because the phones were mostly designed to look good, and not necessarily rugged. However, it seems that Samsung thinks they can do both by creating the Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition.

Unfortunately, this is a device that most of us will probably not be able to get as it has been designed for military and government use. According to Samsung, “With a highly customized software and feature set, the Galaxy S20 TE can operate seamlessly with a range of existing peripherals and supports the requirements of tactical and classified applications, especially those designed to help operators navigate complex terrain, expansive distances, and the potential loss of communication with command units.”

The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition will be more or less the same as the regular Galaxy S20, with some additional upgrades to make it more rugged for field use. It also comes with DualDAR architecture which basically doubles up on data encryption so that it can be used to securely send and receive sensitive information.

It is obvious that Samsung is hoping to get more of its tech to a wider range of users, not just the average consumers, and this sounds like a step in that direction. The company expects that the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition will be made available in the third-quarter of 2020.

Source: news.samsung