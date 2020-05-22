This Is What Sony’s ZV1 Camera Could Look Like

Sony recently started to tease the upcoming announcement of a new camera which we heard could be known as the Sony ZV1 and could be aimed at vloggers. Now thanks to photos shared on Twitter by Camera Nokishita, it looks like we now have a much better idea of what the camera could look like.

We should point out that in the teaser Sony shared on its website, the silhouette of the camera pretty much gave us a rough idea of what to expect. However, these images are undoubtedly clearer and given Nokishita’s track record for leaks, it’s probably safe to assume that this is what the camera will look like upon its official announcement next week.

The Sony ZV1 for the most part looks like its RX series of compacts. However, one main difference is in the rear viewfinder display, which now swivels out to the side instead of upwards. Like we said, the camera is said to be aimed at vloggers and by swiveling the display to the side, it won’t interfere with accessories like microphones or flash units.

https://twitter.com/nokishita_c/status/1263086606589689858/photo/3

There also appears to be a new gimbal accessory for the Sony ZV1. This gimbal will come with controls so that users can activate the camera from the grip itself, and it also looks like it could double up as a tripod. In any case, the official details will be revealed on the 26th of May, so check back with us next week for the updates.

