SteelSeries Nimbus+ iPhone Gaming Controller Is Official

Last week, it was reported that SteelSeries could have a new MFi gaming controller in the works called the Nimbus+. Sure enough, the rumors were true as the company has since officially announced the new gaming accessory. While it is maintaining the Nimbus branding, clearly there are some improvements made over its predecessor.

According to SteelSeries, “Designed specifically for gaming on Apple devices, the Nimbus+ brings console-quality game controls to iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. With an ergonomic design, ultra-responsive triggers and buttons, and a range of Apple connectivity options, Nimbus+ is the best solution to help bring gaming on Apple devices to the next level.”

Some of the new features of the Nimbus+ includes clickable joysticks, Hall effect triggers, and also improved battery life over the previous model where according to the company, the Nimbus+ should be capable of squeezing out 50 hours of game time before it needs to be recharged (although your mileage may vary).

As for pricing, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ will set you back $70, making it one of the more expensive gaming controllers you can find for iOS devices. However, SteelSeries does have a good reputation amongst gamers and with its MFi certification, you can rest assured knowing it will be compatible with Apple’s devices.

