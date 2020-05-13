SteelSeries Nimbus+ iPhone Gaming Controller Is Official

According to SteelSeries, “Designed specifically for gaming on Apple devices, the Nimbus+ brings console-quality game controls to iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. With an ergonomic design, ultra-responsive triggers and buttons, and a range of Apple connectivity options, Nimbus+ is the best solution to help bring gaming on Apple devices to the next level.”
Some of the new features of the Nimbus+ includes clickable joysticks, Hall effect triggers, and also improved battery life over the previous model where according to the company, the Nimbus+ should be capable of squeezing out 50 hours of game time before it needs to be recharged (although your mileage may vary).
As for pricing, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ will set you back $70, making it one of the more expensive gaming controllers you can find for iOS devices. However, SteelSeries does have a good reputation amongst gamers and with its MFi certification, you can rest assured knowing it will be compatible with Apple’s devices.
Filed in iPhone and Steelseries. Source: cultofmac. Read more about