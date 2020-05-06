SteelSeries Could Be Working On A New Controller For Apple Devices

There are many third-party gaming controllers out there in the market today that will work with iOS devices, but if you’re looking for devices that will ensure compatibility, that’s what the MFi certification is for. The good news is that it looks like SteelSeries could be preparing something for the iPhone and iPad.

Advertising

According to a report from InsiraFicha, it looks like SteelSeries has a new gaming controller in the works dubbed the Nimbus+. This was discovered in the ANATEL system, which for those unfamiliar is basically Brazil’s equivalent to the FCC. The Nimbus+ seems to be a combination of several controllers from the company in the past.

One of which is the original Nimbus that was released for iOS devices back in 2015, but its design also appears to be very similar to SteelSeries’ Stratus gaming controller, but presumably the main difference would be that it has been designed with iOS devices in mind. The leaked manual also suggests that it will pair via Bluetooth 4.1 and will work with devices like the iPhone 6 or later.

There is no word on when the Nimbus+ will be announced, but as 9to5Mac points out, the Nimbus itself, which is sold on Apple’s website, has been listed as out of stock, suggesting that maybe a refresh could be on its way.

Filed in . Read more about iPad, iPhone and Steelseries. Source: 9to5mac