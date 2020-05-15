Microsoft’s Surface Duo Smartphone’s Specs Are A Bit Disappointing

Back in 2019, Microsoft announced the Surface Duo. It was a rather exciting announcement given that we have been hearing rumors about a Surface branded smartphone for the longest time ever. The phone was scheduled for a 2020 launch, and it looks like that will still happen, albeit with some bad news to accompany it.

When the phone was announced in 2019, it was said that it would be packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset which was the flagship chipset at that time. Now that we’re in 2020 and with the release of the Snapdragon 865, we would have expected that Microsoft would at least update the chipset to make it more in line with today’s standards.

However, a report from Windows Central revealed that the company will be sticking to the Snapdragon 855, which is admittedly rather disappointing. Other specs of the phone also seem a bit disappointing if true, such as its 3,460mAh battery and its base storage of 64GB, which by today’s standards is rather small.

The battery is said to be capable of getting the user through the day, but we have to wonder how true those claims are, especially given the fact that the Surface Duo will sport dual 5.6-inch displays, meaning it will be more battery-intensive compared to a single display smartphone. There will also be no support for 5G nor wireless charging. Take it with a grain of salt for now, but if these specs are true, we have to wonder how the phone is expected to compete with today’s more modern handsets.

