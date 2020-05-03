Valve Ends Support For SteamVR For macOS

This doesn’t mean that all your VR games will stop working, but do not expect any further updates to SteamVR for Mac. According to Valve, “SteamVR has ended macOS support so our team can focus on Windows and Linux. We recommend that macOS users continue to opt into the SteamVR [macos] branches for access to legacy builds.”
As per Valve’s announcement, it seems that the company is focusing on building up SteamVR for Windows and Linux. Typically speaking, Mac users tend to get the short end of the stick when it comes to gaming. This is because for the most part, developers tend to prefer creating games for Windows instead of Mac, so it is rather disappointing to see Mac computers lose access to VR.
We’re not sure if Valve will change their minds in the future, but for now it doesn’t seem that way. It has been pointed that based on Valve’s hardware survey, gamers on Mac account for mere 4% of their player base, so while disappointing, it is understandable.
