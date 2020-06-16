Apple Updates Its 16-inch MacBook Pro With New GPU Option

By all accounts and based on reviews, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is an incredibly powerful laptop where it can be used for gaming along with photo and video editing while on the go. However, in case you need an extra boost in terms of GPU, you might be interested to learn that Apple has given the laptop an upgrade.

The laptop was originally launched back in late 2019, so this isn’t exactly a refresh. It will continue to pack the same hardware as it did back in 2019, but now users have the option of customizing it by choosing to upgrade the GPU to an AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU. This GPU comes with 8GB of HBM2 memory with 40 compute units.

This new GPU option is said to be faster by around 75% compared to the Radeon Pro 550M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, so like we said, if you need that extra boost in terms of graphics for your video editing or gaming needs, then this could be an upgrade worth checking out. However, it will not come cheap.

For the base 16-inch MacBook Pro which is priced starting at $2,399, choosing the new AMD GPU will cost you an extra $800, but if you were to select the higher-end model which starts at $2,799, you’ll have to pay an extra $700 for the GPU. These upgrades effectively brings the 16-inch MacBook Pros over the $3,000 mark.

