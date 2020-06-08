8.5-inch iPad Mini Expected To Arrive In 2021

Back in the day, “mini” sized tablets were all the rage, but in case you feel that maybe the iPad mini is starting to feel a tad bit too small for your liking, you could be in luck because according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he claims that come 2021, Apple is expected to launch a larger version of the iPad mini.

This larger version is rumored to come with an 8.5-inch display, which for context is 0.6-inches larger than the current iPad mini which features a 7.9-inch display. We’re not sure if Apple will be adopting a new design for the iPad mini that would put it more in line with the likes of the iPad Pro.

This would allow Apple to maintain the current dimensions of the iPad mini but introduce a larger display, similar to what Apple has done with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Kuo also goes on to claim that Apple is also expected to bundle a 20W power adapter with the iPad minis. We caught a glimpse of the rumored 20W power adapter last week where it was assumed that it would be bundled with the iPhone 12s (that might no longer be happening).

In any case, this new iPad mini is only expected in 2021 so we still have quite a bit of waiting left to do before we will know the official details, so it’s probably best to take it with a grain of salt for now.

