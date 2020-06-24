iPhone 12 Could Ship With A 20W Power Adapter

Apple’s iPhones support fast charging, but this isn’t something that Apple bundled with its smartphones. Instead, customers are expected to purchase/use a separate power adapter of the MacBook Pro, along with a USB-C to Lightning cable. This will add up in costs, but that’s the price users will need to pay to take advantage of faster charging speeds.

However, the good news is that with the iPhone 12, Apple could be bundling a more powerful power adapter. This is according to a tweet by Mr White who claims that the iPhone 12 might come with a 20W power adapter. To give you some context, the iPhone 11 comes with a 5W power adapter, while the higher-end iPhone 11 Pro comes with an 18W power adapter.

Assuming that Apple sticks to the same naming scheme as they have, we’re not sure if this tweet means that the entire iPhone 12 lineup will be getting this 20W power adapter, or if only the higher-end models will get it, but hopefully it is the former as fast charging is something that Android phones have had for a while now, so it would be a shame if Apple were to shortchange its customers.

New iPhone 12 will Be Equipped with 20W Power Adapter pic.twitter.com/FBJxlJXyYW — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) June 24, 2020

The inclusion of a more powerful power adapter also makes sense when you consider the rumors that the iPhone 12 will support 5G. As 5G is expected to be more power hungry, having the ability to quickly juice up your phone should help make up for the loss in battery life.

