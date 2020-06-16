Adobe’s Flash Will Officially Reach The End Of Its Life On December 31, 2020

Advertising

Remember in the early days of the web where Flash was pretty much used everywhere? It was an amazing tool that allowed website developers to create interactive content on their websites, such as games. It also allowed developers to embed video players, media players, and the likes.

However, Flash has since gone the way of the dinosaur and in recent years, it has proven to be more trouble than it is worth where many are starting to find flaws and issues with it. That being said, all good things must come to an end and according to an update posted to Adobe’s website, the Flash Player will officially be reaching end of life status on the 31st of December, 2020.

According to Adobe’s FAQ, this means that there will be no more updates or security patches issued to the Flash Player after the EOL date. “Adobe will not issue Flash Player updates or security patches after the EOL Date. We recommend that all users uninstall Flash Player before the EOL date (see manual uninstall instructions for Windows and Mac users). Users will be prompted by Adobe to uninstall Flash Player on their machines later this year and Flash-based content will be blocked from running in Adobe Flash Player after the EOL Date.”

With this announcement, it essentially marks the end of an era, and we’re sure that while Flash isn’t used quite as much these days, many will no doubt miss it and the memories that they had with it while it was the darling of web development.

Filed in . Read more about Adobe and Flash. Source: adobe