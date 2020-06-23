Apple’s AirPods Will Now Be Able To Automatically Switch Between Devices

The problem with using Bluetooth headsets is that sometimes it can be troublesome when you’re switching in between devices. For example, you could be listening to a pair of earphones paired with your smartphone, but if you wanted to use it with your laptop, you’d have to make the switch manually.

Advertising

However, it seems that one of the changes Apple announced during WWDC 2020 is an update to the AirPods where they will gain the ability to automatically switch between devices. For example, if you’re using your AirPods with your iPad and you receive a call on your iPhone, you can answer that call and it’ll automatically be connected to your AirPods.

It will also be smart enough to know when to switch, like when you put your phone down and pick up your tablet, it will then assume you want to use your tablet and will connect it to your iPad automatically without any input from the user. It sounds like an interesting feature, although we have no idea how well it will work in real life.

We imagine that it could potentially get annoying as users might not necessarily want to switch between devices, so hopefully there will be some way to fine tune it. Either way, we’ll have to keep an eye out for the update when it is released.

Filed in . Read more about AirPods and Headphones. Source: appleinsider