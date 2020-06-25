Amazon Forms Counterfeit Crimes Unit To Tackle Its Fake Products Problem

Advertising

It isn’t particularly difficult for people to sell products on Amazon. Also, given the sheer number of products being listed, we imagine that it would be rather difficult for Amazon to keep track of everything. While more choices are great for customers, unfortunately, this has also created a product with counterfeit products

So much so that after years of being inundated with complaints of fake products being sold on its platform, Amazon has announced the formation of the Counterfeit Crimes Unit. This new task force will comprise of former federal prosecutors, investigators, and data analysts to help Amazon deal with its counterfeit products problem while also bringing counterfeiters to justice.

According to Amazon, “The Counterfeit Crimes Unit will mine Amazon’s data, cull information from external resources such as payment service providers and open source intelligence, and leverage on-the-ground assets to connect the dots between targets. The Counterfeit Crimes Unit enables Amazon to more effectively pursue civil litigation against bad actors, work with brands in joint or independent investigations, and aid law enforcement officials worldwide in criminal actions against counterfeiters.”

We’re not sure how effective this new task force will be and whether or not Amazon will actually be able to reduce counterfeit products listed on its platform to zero, as per their goal, but it’s good to see the company finally be more serious about this.

Filed in . Read more about Amazon and Legal. Source: businesswire