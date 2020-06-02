Amazon Could Be Planning A Summer Sale On June 22

Recent rumors are claiming that Amazon could be delaying its Prime Day event to September. The event typically takes place in the middle of the year, but apparently the company is looking to bring itself back to pre-coronavirus operational levels first before they launch the event, but in the meantime, the company could have another event planned.

According to a report from CNBC, they are claiming that in a document that they have obtained that was also sent out to Amazon sellers, Amazon is reportedly planning an event on the 22nd of June. This will not be Prime Day, but rather it will be a summer sale of sorts that will run anywhere between 7-10 days.

Unlike Prime Day, which is aimed at Amazon Prime members, this so-called “Summer Sale” should be open to everyone. It is also aimed at helping sellers boost their sales following the impact of the coronavirus. According to the notice sent to sellers, Amazon says, “We are having the Biggest Summer Sale event to drive excitement and jump-start sales. To drive customer engagement, we are asking for your participation.”

It is unclear at what kind of discounts we might be looking at, but it seems that participation will be entirely up to the sellers, so you may or may not find what you want on sale. Amazon has yet to officially announce anything so take it with a grain of salt for now, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more information.

