Amazon Prime Day Might Now Take Place In September

If you were hoping to get yourself some good deals on Amazon Prime Day, you might want to take note that the company could be planning on delaying the event. Prime Day typically takes place in the summer of the year, but according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, it seems that Prime Day could be delayed to the fall of 2020.

The report claims that Amazon could be pushing the event to September 2020, making it a couple of months later than before. This is apparently due to the coronavirus pandemic which has seen Amazon experience a surge in orders, which in turn has overwhelmed the company who are still trying to get orders out as quickly as possible.

There was a point in time in which Amazon started delaying orders and even stopped shipping internationally due to the sheer number of orders that were placed (this has since resumed in a limited capacity). As a result, Amazon is said to be hoping to get back to pre-pandemic operational levels before the event.

The company has yet to comment on the report, but we suppose this makes sense and is actually a good thing. After all, we’re sure that customers are going to be upset if they place orders during Prime Day only to have them delayed. However, whether or not Amazon can get back to pre-pandemic levels in September remains to be seen as much of the world is still on lockdown.

Source: wsj