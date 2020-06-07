Apple Card Could Soon Allow Users To Purchase Apple Products In Installments

Apple’s products aren’t cheap and that is a very well-known fact. However, the good news is that if you own an Apple Card or plan to apply for one, it could become financially easier to purchase Apple’s products. This is because according to a report from Bloomberg, Apple could soon introduce installment plans for the Apple Card.

The report claims that soon, Apple might introduce 6-month or 12-month installment plans for the Apple Card when purchasing various Apple products. These installment plans are interest free, although the duration will depend on the product that you are purchasing. So far, it seems that the shorter installment duration is for Apple’s “cheaper” products like the AirPods, HomePod, and Apple TV.

However, the more expensive products like the iPad, Mac computers, Apple Pencil, iPad keyboards, and the Mac XDR Display will be available in 12-month installments. Prior to this, Apple actually introduced a 24-month installment plan for the iPhone, so if this report is true, they will be extending this to cover more Apple devices.

If true then this will be interesting and will no doubt help to spur the adoption of Apple products, although by selling it in installment plans, Apple does run the risk of some customers potentially defaulting on their payments.

