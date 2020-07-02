Paying Your Apple Card Bills Just Got A Lot More Convenient

If you’re an Apple Card user and would like an easier and more convenient way of viewing your statements and paying your bills, you will be pleased to learn that Apple has since officially launched a website dedicated to the Apple Card. Through this website, users will be able to view their statements, show card balances, check their due dates, and make payments.

Prior to this, users would only be able to access that information through the Wallet app. While this was fine to a certain degree, we’re sure that there might be some users who probably appreciate the ability to perform these actions on their computers instead of through their phones.

It also makes it infinitely easier to use the Apple Card even if the person does not (for whatever reason) own an iPhone or an iPad, thus potentially encouraging more people to sign up for the service. The ability to check statements and make payments through the web isn’t exactly new and banks and credit card companies have long offered that option to their users, so it is a bit strange that it took Apple this long. However, we suppose it’s better late than never.

If you own the Apple Card and would like to check out these new web features, then head on over to the dedicated Apple Card website and login.

