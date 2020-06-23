Boot Camp May Longer Be Available On Apple Silicon Mac Computers

One of the features integrated into macOS is Boot Camp. This effectively allows users to run Windows apps on their Mac computers by booting their computers into Windows, giving users the best of both worlds, so to speak. Unfortunately, it seems that in the future, Apple’s Mac computers may no longer support it.

As some of you might have heard, Apple recently confirmed their transition from Intel’s x86 processors to their own custom Apple silicon chipsets. Apple announced a bunch of tools to help developers create compatible apps, and one of those tools is Rosetta which basically allows apps based on x86 to run on the Apple silicon platform.

However, based on the documentation of Rosetta, it seems that it will not work with Virtual Machine apps that virtualize x86_64 platforms, which also means that tools like Boot Camp will no longer work on Apple’s new chipsets. As of now, Apple has yet to announce a replacement for Boot Camp, so it is unclear how this will affect users moving forwards.

It is possible that Apple has plans to maybe “fix” this feature or create a new way to run Windows apps on their ARM-based chipsets, but for now, the company has yet to announce anything. That being said, Apple’s transition to their own custom silicon is expected to take two years, so perhaps the company will have more details to share further down the line.

Until then, Mac users who need the ability to run Windows apps will probably need to purchase Intel-based Mac computers.

