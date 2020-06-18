Chromebooks Could Get On-Device Google Assistant In The Future

The problem with a lot of digital assistants is that the processing is usually done in the cloud. This is why sometimes when you ask digital assistants like Siri a question, it can take a while for it to respond, but that’s something that Google will be changing with Google Assistant where last year, they announced that they would be baking Google Assistant into devices like their Pixel phones.

This means that the processing, or at least some of it, would be done on the phone itself. The good news is that it looks like Google could be looking to bring that feature to future Chromebooks as well. This is according to a report from Chrome Unboxed who found evidence to suggest that future Chromebooks could come with on-device Google Assistant.

At this point in time it is unclear which Chromebook models could support the feature, but based on Chrome Unboxed’s discovery, there was mention of “Kukui”, which is Google’s codename for the MediaTek MT8183 processor which is used in devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, hinting that the device could be gaining the ability in the future.

In any case we’ll have to wait and see when this feature will launch on Chromebooks, and since Google has pretty much axed their plans for I/O this year, we have no idea when the company will be announcing it.

