Microsoft’s Chromium Edge Browser Is Now Rolling Out In Windows Update

Last year, Microsoft announced plans to revamp its Edge browser by building it using the Chromium framework. For those who are curious about the browser, you’ll be pleased to learn that the browser will now be available on Windows 10 thanks to the latest update to Windows 10 in which the updated browser is included in the update.

According to Microsoft, “Microsoft has released a new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge. This new version provides best in class compatibility with extensions and websites. Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms.”

Now, it should be noted that Microsoft had actually released their Chromium-based Edge browser earlier this year. However, the browser was only available as a manual download, meaning that the Edge browser preinstalled on your copy of Windows 10 computer is still the old version, and you would need to download this new version manually.

However, now that the new version is part of the Windows 10 update, it means that as long as you update your Windows 10 to the latest version, you should also be getting the new Edge browser as well. This will no doubt help improve its adoption rate, assuming that users are willing to make the switch from Google’s Chrome browser.

