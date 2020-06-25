A Cyberpunk 2077 Anime Will Be Coming To Netflix In 2022

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to be released, but it seems that there is enough hype surrounding the upcoming title for Netflix to make an anime based on the game. The company has announced that come 2022, there will be an original anime based on Cyberpunk 2077 called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Details about the anime are scarce, but it will be made by Trigger, Inc., which some of you might be familiar with as being behind other titles like Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia. The premise of Cyberpunk 2077 does sound like it would make an excellent movie or TV series, so why not an anime, right?

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally supposed to be released much earlier, but earlier this year, it was delayed to September and just last week, the developers announced a second round of delays where its release has been pushed to November, citing that they wanted to get it right before releasing it.

Night City is about to explode. In 2022, CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS, an original anime series by @trigger_inc, tells an all-new story set in @CDPROJEKTRED's #Cyberpunk2077 universe. pic.twitter.com/XR5pBFKm5l — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 25, 2020

While many are excited for the upcoming game, we have to wonder if there might still be interest in it two years later to warrant an anime, but we suppose we’ll have to wait and see. If anything, perhaps the launch of the anime could reignite interest in the game or could lead towards a sequel.

