Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be Playable Across Multiple Console Generations

We’re sure that many gamers are looking forward to the release of Cyberpunk 2077. However, there is the question of compatibility, and whether or not they should get the version designed for next-gen consoles or the one for current consoles. The good news is that the folks at CD Projekt Red will be making it easier for you.

Gamers who purchase the PS4 or Xbox One version of the game will be pleased to learn that according to the developer, the version they buy will be backwards compatible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that you only really need to buy that one copy and if you do eventually upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll still be able to play the game without having to buy a new one.

That’s great, but what about the graphical upgrades associated with the next-gen consoles? Like we said, CD Projekt Red seems to have gamers covered. Those who purchase the version for the PS4 or Xbox One will also be eligible for a free upgrade later on, where their copy of the game will be upgraded so that it will be able to take advantage of their console’s next-gen hardware.

A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally targeted for a release in September 2020, but as per an earlier announcement, the developers have delayed its launch to November instead.

