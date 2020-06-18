Elgato Launches A Pair Of USB Microphones Aimed At Streamers

Over the years, streaming has been gaining a ton of popularity as it is a more interactive way of creating videos where unlike static videos, streamers can interact with their viewers in real-time. As such, we’re also starting to see more accessories and peripherals created that have been geared towards streamers.

If you’re looking to get into streaming and feel a bit overwhelmed by the number of microphones that are available to you out there, you might want to check out Elgato’s latest offerings. The company has recently announced a pair of new microphones aimed at streamers in the form of the Elgato Wave 1 and Wave 3.

These are USB microphones meaning that unlike some of the other microphones that might require an adapter (due to the fact that some of them use an XLR connection), these can just plug straight into your computer without any issues. These are condenser style microphones which also feature a dial on the back that allows users to adjust things like volume.

The main differences would be their sample rate, where the Wave 1 will offer 48kHz sampling while the Wave 3 will come with 96kHz. The Wave 1 will be the cheaper of the two and is priced at $130, while the Wave 3 will retail for $160 and are available from Elgato’s website.

