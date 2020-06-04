Facebook Now Lets All Users Export Photos To Google Photos

Last year, Facebook announced that they would be launching a new tool that would allow users to export their Facebook photos to Google Photos. The feature certainly took a while to roll out to users, but the good news is that if you’ve been eagerly anticipating this feature, Facebook has confirmed that the export tool is now available to users globally.

Advertising

As with most features, Facebook has rolled out the tool to various regions. For example, back in April, the tool was made available in the US and Canada, but with this announcement, Facebook has announced that it is now available to users globally. This is a useful tool if you’re looking to backup your photos.

Given Facebook’s recent scandals, we’re sure that there are many who might be considering closing their accounts. However, you might have accumulated a ton of photos over the years and you probably don’t want to lose that either, so by backing up to Google Photos, you can then safely close your Facebook account.

It also serves as a great backup tool because having multiple backups is always a good thing in the event that one backup source fails, at least you’ll have another. Facebook notes that they do plan on introducing alternatives to Google Photos in the future, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for that.

Filed in . Read more about Facebook, Google and Google Photos. Source: about.fb