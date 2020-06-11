Facebook Testing Wikipedia Integration Into Its Search Results

When you search for something on Google, sometimes you might get a knowledge panel on the right which provides you with a brief blurb on the topic you’re searching, as well as a link to websites like Wikipedia. Now it looks like Facebook is attempting to do the same in a test that was discovered and shared by some users on Twitter.

Facebook has also since confirmed to TechCrunch that this is indeed a feature that they are testing out and that it is a pilot program they are running on iOS the desktop version of its website. However, given that this is a test, don’t be surprised if you don’t see it show up for you, and also we can’t be certain that this is a feature that Facebook will roll out to the masses in the future.

As TechCrunch notes, the feature is still a bit of a hit-and-miss situation, where certain topics yielded links to Wikipedia, while others did not. However, like we said, given that Facebook is testing the feature out, it is possible that there are still some kinks and bugs that they have yet to work out, so it is understandable that it might not be the perfect solution yet.

In any case, it is an interesting feature although we’re not sure how many people actually use Facebook to search up information compared to Google, but in case you do, then this could be something to look forward to in the future if and when Facebook decides to roll it out to the public.

