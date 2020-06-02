Google’s Upcoming Android TV Dongle Leaked

Advertising

If you want to wirelessly stream content from your phone or computer to your TV, there are several ways you can go about it. One of those ways would be to use Google’s Chromecast, a HDMI dongle that lets you wirelessly cast content from your mobile device or computer to your television set.

However, it is essentially a mirror of your phone, but what if you wanted more? Now thanks to the folks over at XDA Developers, they have managed to get their hands on images of Google’s upcoming Android TV dongle codenamed “Sabrina”. The name of the device is unclear, but it is expected to be launched under Google’s Nest branding.

In terms of design, it looks similar to that of the Chromecast Ultra, albeit with some slight changes and color options. The device is said to be the successor to the Chromecast Ultra, but it will be getting some upgrades where it will also come with Android TV onboard. This means that if you have a non-smart TV, or if Android TV is your platform of choice, using this dongle will bring Android TV capabilities to your TV.

XDA also reports that the new Android TV dongle will come with a remote control of its own, thus challenging the likes of the Apple TV. There is no word on when this particular device will be announced, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information.

Filed in . Read more about Android Tv, Chromecast and Google. Source: xda-developers