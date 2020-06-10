iOS 13.6 Will Let Users Turn Off Automatic Update Downloads

One of the things that Apple does for its iOS updates is that it will download the update in the background. Once it’s downloaded, all users need to do is update their device. Because it is downloaded in the background, users won’t know and won’t necessarily have to wait for it to complete, making the update process easier.

However, we imagine that some users who might be pressed for storage space might not appreciate the automatic download, but the good news is that Apple will be giving users control over that in a future update. According to the latest iOS 13.6 beta, it has been discovered that Apple is introducing a new feature that lets users turn off automatic update downloads.

What this means is that if you prefer to decide when you’d like the download to happen, you can disable automatic downloads and then download update at a later time. This might be useful when you’re traveling and don’t have a particularly good connection and you’d rather not have you phone attempt to download an update, especially when some of them can be rather big in file size.

I don’t remember seeing this before in iOS/iPadOS – a way to let your device automatically download and/or install updates, without necessarily saying yes or no to both. Nice quality of life improvement. Found in iPadOS 13.6 beta 2. pic.twitter.com/qdEE1vKneP — Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) June 9, 2020

While not necessarily a game-changing feature, at the very least Apple is giving some control of iOS back to its users.

