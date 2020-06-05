Some iPhone 11 Devices Are Displaying A Weird Green Tint On Their Displays

By , on 06/05/2020 15:56 PDT

If you’re an iPhone 11 owner who is starting to notice that their display is having a strange green tint to it, you’re not alone. This is because according to a number of growing user reports, it appears that some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max owners are claiming that their devices are showing a weird green tint to them.

Advertising

This seems to happen when users unlock their phone, or when Dark Mode and Night Shift are activated. However, if you’re wondering if this could be a hardware problem, that might not necessarily be the case. This is because users are reporting that this issue only happened following the update to iOS 13.5.

This suggests that this is a software problem, and it seems that the green tint does go away after a while, although it does come back every now and then, which we imagine can be rather annoying. There is no way to fix this bug so for now, iPhone users will just have to deal with it, but Apple is working on the iOS 13.5.5 update, so perhaps a fix could be in there.

For now, it also appears that this issue mostly affects iPhone 11 users, and that owners of Apple’s older iPhones are not affected.

Filed in Apple >Cellphones. Read more about and . Source: 9to5mac

Apple iPhone 11 Full specs and details ►
Display
6.1"
  • 1792x828
  • IPS LCD
  • 324 PPI
Camera
12 MP
  • f/1.8 Aperture
  • OIS
Battery
3110 mAh
  • Non-Removable
  • Wireless Charging
System
4GB RAM
  • Apple A13 Bionic
Price
~$699 - Amazon
Weight
194 g
Launched in
2019-09-01
Storage (GB)
  • 64
  • 128
  • 256
Advertising
Related Articles on Ubergizmo